Williams reinstated to Gamecock baseball team

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina junior outfielder Jake Williams has been reinstated to the baseball team and will travel with the Gamecocks to Starkville, Miss. for this weekend's series at Mississippi State.

Williams was suspended for the last five games after a violation of team rules.

Williams has played in 29 games with 25 starts and is hitting .286 (26-for-91) with a pair of homers and 18 RBI.

