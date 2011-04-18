Roth named SEC Pitcher of the Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina junior Michael Roth has been named SEC Pitcher of the Week.

In the series opener vs. Vanderbilt, the left-hander did not allow a hit until the 5th inning and limited the Commodores to just one run on three hits in a 3-1 win on Friday night.

The three-hit total was the lowest in a game this season for the Commodores, who came into the weekend as the top hitting team in the conference.

Roth's eight strikeout total was one short of his career high. It is the 3rd straight week a Gamecock has been honored with a conference award.





For the season, Roth leads the SEC with an 8-1 record and a 1.24 ERA. His 65.1 innings is also the most by a pitcher in the SEC. He is third in the league in strikeouts (62) and fifth in the league in opposing batting average (.209).





Last week, Colby Holmes was SEC Pitcher of the Week and two weeks ago Forrest Koumas earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week accolades.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

