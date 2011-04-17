USC wins series over number 1 Vanderbilt - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC wins series over number 1 Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It was a big game for South Carolina Sunday as the Gamecocks tried to win the series against number one Vanderbilt.

The teams split the first two games of the series, so Sunday's winner would take it all.

It was a packed house at Carolina Stadium.

The Gamecocks got on the board early. Scott Wingo ripped a double down the right field line. USC would have two batters thrown out at the plate in the inning, but they led 1-0.

Vanderbilt got its runs via the home run. The game was tied at one.

In the sixth inning, the Commodores hit back-to-back home runs. First it was Aaron Westlake and then Jason Esposito. Vandy was up 3-1.

It was a huge seventh for South Carolina. The score was 3-2 and bases were loaded for Jackie Bradley Jr. It was almost caught, but the RBI tied the game at three. Wingo came up big again. He had a ground out to second, but it was deep enough for Carolina to take the 4-3 lead.

Matt Price went three innings and struck out seven, including the final batter of the game

South Carolina won the series over number one Vandy with a score of 5-3.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

