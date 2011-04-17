Vanderbilt evens series against Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It was round two Saturday night between a pair of SEC and national heavyweights.

Third ranked South Carolina knocked off number one Vanderbilt Friday night 3-1.

Now the National Champions hosted the Commodores in game two of their weekend series.

It was another packed house at Carolina Stadium. The Commodores struck early.

In the second inning, Mike Yastrzemski - the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski - hit like grandpa. The solo shot to right put Vandy up 2-0.

The Gamecocks got rolling in the bottom of the second. Brady Thomas singled to right center. Christian Walker scored to make it 2-1.

In the fifth inning, the score was tied at three. Vandy loaded the bases. Anthony Gomez got a base knock. Conrad Gregor scored. Vanderbilt ended up scoring three in the fifth.

The Commodores evened the series with a 6-4 win.

Game three is Sunday at 1:00pm.

