NASCAR fans gather at historic speedway

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For the third straight year, NASCAR fans gathered in the Midlands for the Columbia Speedway Festival and Racers Reunion.

The threat of bad weather held attendance down, but vintage race cars were still on display.

Fans headed for the big tent for an autograph session with some of the guys who used to race at the speedway before it closed down in the early 70's.

The headliner this year was former Sprint Cup great Harry Gant. He picked up valuable experience racing at Columbia Speedway.

