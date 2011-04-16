SC State hosts spring game

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina State Bulldogs hit the football field Saturday for their annual spring game.

Head Coach Buddy Pough was looking to find someone to replace departing Senior Malcolm Long at quarterback.

Three guys were competing for the job, including a pair of brothers - Tedarrius and Derrick Wiley - and Richard Que.

The Garnet beat the White team 32-23.

Head coach Buddy Pough said there's a lot of work left to do before they kick off the season this fall.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.