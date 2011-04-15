Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt 3-1

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It's a clash of titans this weekend on the diamond. The third ranked Gamecocks are the reigning National Champions. The Vanderbilt Commodores are college baseball's number one team.

It was standing room only Friday night - the fifth sellout crowd at Carolina Stadium this Season.

Michael Roth was sensational on the mound. He finished with eight strikeouts and gave up only three hits and one run.

The Gamecocks won it 3-1.

Game two is Saturday at 7:00pm.

