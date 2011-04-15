Gamecock's Fan Fest to travel across state

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks will be spending more time with fans during the month of May.

After receiving positive feedback from the first Fan Fest following the Garnet and Black Spring Game, the Gamecock Club announced it will host six events at venues across the state next month to promote the 2011 football season.

There will be plenty of activities for the kids, photo opportunities with the football and baseball trophies, live music, and Coach Spurrier and some of the players will be on hand to speak.

Coach Spurrier will also bring back a popular fundraiser. He plans on signing souvenir footballs to celebrate the 2010 SEC Eastern Division title for a $75 donation.

Admission to each event is $5. They will be held between 5:30pm and 8:00pm.

