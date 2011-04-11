Gamecocks add Liberty to 2011 baseball schedule

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina has added a non-conference baseball game with Liberty on Tuesday, April 26 at 1 p.m. at Carolina Stadium. The game is a makeup date for Carolina after the March 9 game vs. Davidson was canceled due to rain.

Fans with tickets for the March 9 game are asked to bring those tickets for entry into the game between the Gamecocks and Liberty.



Liberty is coached by former Gamecock assistant Jim Toman, who served on South Carolina head coach Ray Tanner's staff from the fall of 1996 to the summer of 2007.

South Carolina is 5-2 vs. Liberty in all-time series history with the last meeting between the two schools in 2007 in Charleston, S.C. Carolina defeated the Flames 10-2 in the last contest.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.