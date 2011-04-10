USC football is discussing its quarterbacks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - With Stephen Garcia's status in limbo, there are all kinds of questions about the quarterback situation for the Gamecocks. They're questions like who would be behind Connor Shaw if Garcia doesn't return.

Dylan Thompson had a pretty good spring. He threw for a touchdown Saturday in the spring game. But he also threw two interceptions.

Thompson, who is from the Upstate, redshirted last year. He said he is feeling more comfortable running the offense.

The Gamecocks have two more spring practices available. They are likely to use them later this week.

