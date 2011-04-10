Clemson loses final game against Maryland

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - The Clemson baseball team had a chance to get a sweep in conference play Sunday.

The Tigers could use it after struggling through most of the ACC season.

In the fifth inning, Brad Miller had been on fire this week. He tripled down the right field line. Jeff Shaus scored. It tied the game at four.

Miller would later score to make it 5-4.

With game tied at six in the 9th, Michael Montville had the game winner to right field.

The Terps avoided the sweep as Clemson fell 7-6.

