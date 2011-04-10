Clemson coaches: Offense looks faster

CLEMSON, SC (WIS) - New offensive coordinator Chad Morris made his debut at Clemson for the Orange and White game Saturday afternoon.

Tajh Boyd was impressive with his feet. He had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. It wasn't a bad day for Boyd who threw for more than 100 yards.

Demont Bice was good out of the back field. He and Sumter's Roderick McDowell each rushed for 100 yards.

Overall, the offense looked faster and more efficient, according to the coaches and players.

