Fans take over Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - USC football fans got the chance to feel like a player Saturday.

Following the spring game, the Gamecock club hosted the first annual Fan Fest.

Fans were allowed to go through the players tunnel and participate in activities on the football field. "Just having our feet on the football field is awesome," said fan Victoria Graddick.

The activities included photo opportunities with the SEC East trophy, a Gamecock bounce house for kids, and getting autographs from Gamecock football players.

