USC's Garnet team victors of the spring game

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks staged their spring football game Saturday afternoon. But a guy who wasn't at Williams-Brice Stadium continued to be a hot topic.

Quarterback Stephen Garcia was suspended indefinitely. He became unruly during a seminar Tuesday night and was asked to leave. There's been talk about Garcia possibly leaving USC, transferring to another school to finish his career. He has one year of eligibility.

Head Coach Steve Spurrier said football should be the last thing on Garcia's mind.

As for the Garnet and Black game, there was the unveiling of the SEC East Championship banner at halftime.

In Garcia's absence, Connor Shaw moved up to the number one quarterback slot. He got off to a slow start. During the first possession for the Black team, he overthrew Alshon Jeffery on fourth down.

On his first play, Garnet quarterback Dylan Thompson went deep. It wasn't the prettiest pass, but DeAngelo Smith got it and went 62 yards for the touchdown. The Garnet team went up 7-0.

In the final play of the half, it went from Shaw to Smith for a five-yard touchdown for the Black team. At the half, the Garnet led 14-10. Shaw had trouble with cramps in the hot weather and didn't play in the second half.

During the third quarter, Seth Strickland put it up, and it was picked off by Devonte Holloman. He weaved his way 34 yards to the scoring zone. Garnet led 21-10.

Strickland redeemed himself with a little help from DeAngelo Smith, who made his third touchdown catch of the day. It was for the Black team. But Garnet won the game 21-17.

Connor Shaw went 17 of 27 for 176 yards. He had one touchdown and no interceptions. But the head ball coach said there's a lot of room for improvement

