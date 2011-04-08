Gamecocks get another victory over TN in game 2

By Rick Henry - bio | email

KNOXVILLE, TN (WIS) - The National Champs road show is in Knoxville this weekend.

The Gamecocks actually started their three game series with Tennessee Thursday night, taking a 4-0 victory over the Vols.

Game two between Carolina and the University of Tennessee was Friday night.

In the fifth inning, it was a scoreless ball game. UT's Ethan Bennett had a fly ball to right. The Gamecocks Robert Beary said, "Not so fast my friend." Beary had a nice sliding catch.

The only offense needed by Carolina came in the sixth inning. Christian Walker went deep with one passenger. It was a two-run shot.

USC won the game 2-0.

Game three is Saturday at noon on SportsSouth.

The Gamecocks have won eight straight and 13 of their last 14 games.

