USC's quarterbacks need to step up at spring game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The dominant story of USC's spring football practice surrounded quarterback Stephen Garcia. He's out indefinitely, so he will not play in Saturday's Garnet and Black spring game.

It means extra work for the four other quarterbacks on the roster. Sophomore Connor Shaw moved up to the number one spot. He'll quarterback the black team along with Seth Strickland. Shaw has been inconsistent this spring. Saturday is a big day for him. He needs to start showing he can be the guy if Garcia is not back with the team in the fall. The garnet team will be led by Dylan Thompson and Andrew Clifford.

The spring game starts at 1:00pm. The first half will consist of two 12-minute periods with the clock operating under normal game conditions. The second half will have a running clock.

USC will then host the first ever fan fest after the game.

