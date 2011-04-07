Gamecocks pick up win over TN in game 1

KNOXVILLE, TN (WIS) - South Carolina and Tennessee kicked off the SEC game of the week in Knoxville.

The two teams got some exposure on national television on a rare Thursday night.

Some Gamecock fans invaded enemy territory, and they got to see a good one.

Michael Roth was awesome. He went more than seven innings and did not allow a run.

In the third inning, it was scoreless. Christian Walker had a double. It put the score at 2-0 Gamecocks.

On the sixth, it was still 2-0. Evan Marzilli may have broken out of his slump. He hit a solo home run to make it 3-0

It was a shut out for the Gamecocks. They won 4-0.

