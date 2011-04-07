Hyman: Garcia suspended to get his act together

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - USC Athletic Director Eric Hyman spoke about the move to indefinitely suspend Quarterback Stephen Garcia.

Gamecock nation remains all abuzz about the issue.

Garcia was suspended Wednesday for the fifth time during his career and the second time this spring.

It has a lot of fans wondering if the quarterback is receiving special treatment. They're also asking if it is the last straw and if Garcia will be dismissed from the team.

Athletics Director Eric Hyman said Garcia was suspended so he can get his act together.

