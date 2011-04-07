Masters to offer tickets to general public next year

By Rick Henry - bio | email

AUGUSTA, GA (WIS) - The Masters got underway at Augusta National. The four-day tournament started Thursday morning.

If you've always wanted to get a chance to go to The Masters, you will have your chance next year. For the first time in decades, Masters tickets will be on sale to the general public.

A limited number of tickets will be sold through a lottery system on themasters.com in 2012. It will allow more people to have a shot at the toughest ticket in sports.

The Masters will continue through Sunday.

