Restaurant fire near Harbison Boulevard - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Restaurant fire near Harbison Boulevard

Columbia, SC (WIS) – The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at Husdon's Smokehouse restaurant on Park Terrace Drive near Harbison Boulevard.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says that firefighters have the fire under control , but they are not sure right now what started it.

Everyone inside the restaurant was able to make it out safe.

It's believed that about $80,000.00 dollars in damage was done to the business and that they will likely remain closed for the next couple of week to make repairs.

Most of the damage was to the exterior and near the rear of building.

We will continue to bring you details as they become available. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:11:19 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:58 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:58:07 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Republicans tell Trump: Lay off Mueller _ but they don't act

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:34 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:34:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:56:56 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is questioning the impartiality of Robert Mueller's investig...

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>

    The president has long been frustrated by the lengthy and intensifying probe and insists his 2016 presidential campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the election in his favor.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly