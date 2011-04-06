Restaurant fire near Harbison Boulevard

Columbia, SC (WIS) – The Columbia Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at Husdon's Smokehouse restaurant on Park Terrace Drive near Harbison Boulevard.

Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says that firefighters have the fire under control , but they are not sure right now what started it.

Everyone inside the restaurant was able to make it out safe.

It's believed that about $80,000.00 dollars in damage was done to the business and that they will likely remain closed for the next couple of week to make repairs.

Most of the damage was to the exterior and near the rear of building.

We will continue to bring you details as they become available.