Gamecocks sweep series against Kentucky

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It's been a bad couple of days to be a Kentucky Wildcat.

There was the loss in the Final Four Saturday. Sunday morning, the Kentucky's baseball team bus was involved in a minor accident in Columbia. There weren't any injuries, but it did cause the team to be late for breakfast.

The Gamecocks were trying to make the day worse in game three at Carolina Stadium, and they got the sweep with a final score of 4-1.

