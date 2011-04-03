Gamecocks get win over Kentucky in extra innings

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks had a long day at the ballpark. They had to put in a little overtime against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The National Champs were looking for their 10th win in their last 12 games.

Saturday's attendance was 8,242 - the fourth sellout of the year at Carolina Stadium.

Evan Marzilli got a base hit up the middle. Robert Beary scored. It was 2-0 Carolina.

In the seventh inning, it was tied at two. Lucas Witt drove in J.T. Riddle. Kentucky went up 3-2.

In the eighth inning, the Gamecocks loaded the bases for Jake Williams. He sent one to center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scored. It's tied at three.

It went to extra innings. Sumter's Matt Price got a strikeout to end the 10th. Price pitched two scoreless innings with not hits and two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the 10th, Adrian Morales had a fly ball to right center. Indecision cost the Wildcats. It fell in for a double.

Two batters later, Brady Thomas had a line drive that ate up riddle. Morales scored the winning run.

The Gamecocks won it 4-3. They'll look for the series sweep Sunday at 1:30pm on Sports South.

