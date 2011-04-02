Coach Spurrier wasn't pleased at end of third scrimmage - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coach Spurrier wasn't pleased at end of third scrimmage

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For the third straight Saturday, the USC football team scrimmaged at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Based on the offense's performance in the beginning, you would have thought the head ball coach would have been a happy guy at the end of the workout. But Steve Spurrier had some legitimate complaints and concerns.

Quarterback Stephen Garcia came out on fire. In the second play, he went up top to running back Kenny Miles and looked like he ran for miles and miles. It was 72 yards to the end zone.

In the next series, Garcia hooked up with Ace Sanders. The touchdown covered 43 yards. Garcia was eight of 13 for 170 yards. He had two touchdowns and one interception.

Connor Shaw came in at quarterback on fourth and one. He found Deangelo Smith for a first down. 61 yards later, it became a touchdown. Shaw was three-for-four with 83 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

Marcus Lattimore carried the ball only one time, but he got his money's worth. He plowed his way for a 44-yard gain. Defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward told a couple of his guys they were embarrassed on that play.

During the same drive, Kenny Miles scored on a four-yard run. The offense scored four touchdowns on their first four possessions.

But the defense dominated the rest of the way, allowing only one more touchdown. It was why Spurrier was not pleased.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:25:33 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:48:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>

  • What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:16:20 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:28:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>

  • Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:27:31 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:09:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly