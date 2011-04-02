Coach Spurrier wasn't pleased at end of third scrimmage

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For the third straight Saturday, the USC football team scrimmaged at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Based on the offense's performance in the beginning, you would have thought the head ball coach would have been a happy guy at the end of the workout. But Steve Spurrier had some legitimate complaints and concerns.

Quarterback Stephen Garcia came out on fire. In the second play, he went up top to running back Kenny Miles and looked like he ran for miles and miles. It was 72 yards to the end zone.

In the next series, Garcia hooked up with Ace Sanders. The touchdown covered 43 yards. Garcia was eight of 13 for 170 yards. He had two touchdowns and one interception.

Connor Shaw came in at quarterback on fourth and one. He found Deangelo Smith for a first down. 61 yards later, it became a touchdown. Shaw was three-for-four with 83 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

Marcus Lattimore carried the ball only one time, but he got his money's worth. He plowed his way for a 44-yard gain. Defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward told a couple of his guys they were embarrassed on that play.

During the same drive, Kenny Miles scored on a four-yard run. The offense scored four touchdowns on their first four possessions.

But the defense dominated the rest of the way, allowing only one more touchdown. It was why Spurrier was not pleased.

