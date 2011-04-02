Deputies release sketch of suspect in nightclub shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Richland County have released a police sketch of the suspect in an early-morning nightclub shooting earlier this month.

Sheriff Leon Lott said the shooting happened around 5:20am at Club Patron on Decker Blvd. Deputies said a man was shot in the upper body.

The man was taken to Richland Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the victim had had an argument with the suspect earlier that evening.

A witness told deputies he saw the suspect in a white Chevy Lumina firing shots at the victim. The witness said the suspect vehicle hit a pickup truck with his car before leaving the parking lot. Lott said the car should have heavy damage to the front, and several broken windows.

The incident remains under investigation.

