Gamecocks to hold third spring scrimmage

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The football team will be back in Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday.

They'll hold their third scrimmage of the spring, starting at 10:30am. It's open to the public.

It'll be the last scrimmage before next Saturday's spring game.

Receivers Coach Steve Spurrier Junior knows his main guy is Alshon Jeffery. This spring, he's looking for some guys to step up. Starting positions won't be handed out until the fall.

