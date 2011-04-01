Gamecocks stretch winning streak to 8 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks stretch winning streak to 8

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - While the Kentucky basketball team is in Houston for the Final Four, the Wildcats baseball team is spending the weekend in Columbia facing third ranked South Carolina.

The Gamecocks entered Friday night's contest with seven wins in their last eight games.

They got the party started in the first inning. Jackie Bradley Junior has a base knock to left center. Peter Mooney scored to make it 1-0. Bradley went two for three with an RBI.

In the fifth inning, Michael Roth found his groove on the mound. Luke Maile found nothing but air.

Michael Williams had a swing and a miss. Brian Adams's bat went unused. Roth struck out the side. He went eight innings and gave up three hits, one run. He struck out eight.

In the bottom of the fifth, Mooney showed the Wildcats how to make contact. It was his first homerun as a Gamecock, and it was a solo shot to make it 3-1.

It was also the final score of the game. Carolina improved to 20-5.

They'll host UK again Saturday at 4:30pm on Sports South.

