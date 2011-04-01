USC pitcher has quite a scare

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It has been one week that a USC pitcher will never forget.

Forrest Koumas made his first career start for the Gamecocks Sunday. He had a strong performance against the Florida Gators.

Then Monday night he was in the hospital. Forrest is allergic to peanuts. He's very careful about what he eats. But a friend prepared a meal for him that contained the forbidden food.

Kouman was released from the hospital Wednesday. He's hoping to pitch this weekend against Kentucky.

Game one of the series is Friday at 7:00pm at Carolina Stadium.

