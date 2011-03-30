SC councilwoman suggests "chocolate-covered" theme for Heritage

BEAUFORT, SC (AP) - A Beaufort County councilwoman has suggested that the PGA's Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head Island switch from a Scottish theme to an African-America theme to reflect the South Carolina Lowcountry.
The Beaufort Gazette reported that Laura Von Harten told other council members Monday the Heritage should become what she called a "chocolate-covered festival."
No council members responded at the meeting, where the council considering giving the finally-troubled tournament another $1 million. .
Von Harten apologized for the "chocolate-covered" remark Tuesday, but says she thinks the tournament should focus on the area's black heritage.
Tournament director Steve Wilmot says the Scottish theme comes from the tournament's founding and is a nod to Charleston's Green, supposedly the first golf course in America formed in 1786.
