Woman toting long rifle holds up SC convenience store

CHARLESTON, SC (AP) - Police arrested a South Carolina woman who they say was wielding a long rifle and wearing a bandanna when she held up a convenience store outside Charleston.

Authorities on Wednesday charged 19-year-old Eleni Trevino of North Charleston with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime.

Police say the woman was wearing an orange bandanna over her mouth and nose and pointed the rifle at a clerk early Tuesday. She grabbed money out of the cash drawer, stuffed it in the pockets of her sweatshirt and ran off.

A bond hearing is set for Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear if Trevino had an attorney.

