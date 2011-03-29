High School spotlight: Kevin Castro - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

High School spotlight: Kevin Castro

CHAPIN, SC (WIS) - It's hard enough for a high school student to move from one school to another... Chapin's Kevin Castro moved from a different country and hardly knew a lick of English!

That was 3 years ago and now he's one of the best students on campus.

Castro grew up playing soccer, well, football in Colombia. "I was a little confused because here they have football," said Castro. "We call it American football. I wanted to try out for football and not the soccer team."

"His mother came from Colombia on a teacher exchange and she took her entire family with her," said soccer coach Dick Hiller. "She quickly immersed him in what he loved which is soccer."

Soccer was the only thing familiar to Kevin when he arrived at Chapin High School. 

"I barely knew English," said Castro. "I didn't know how to say bathroom or food!"

"I think he understood it but we had to do a lot of drawing and diagramming and go slow with English," said Hiller.

Castro has come a long way.  He not only understands the language, he is excelling in the classroom. Kevin is in the top 20 percent of his class at Chapin.

"It has a lot to do with his worth ethic and attitude," said Hiller.

And that attitude carries over to the soccer field where Kevin has found a common bond between where he grew up and where he now calls home

"The guys love him," added Hiller. "His personality is contagious."

If you know a student athlete you'd like to nominate for High School Spotlight, email Mandy Mitchell at mmitchell@wistv.com.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

