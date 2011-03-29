Muldrow named to Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team

BOSTON, MA (WIS) - South Carolina senior forward Sam Muldrow has been named to the 2011 Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America team, it was announced late last week.

Rather than selecting a first, second, third team and honorable mentions, the Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America squad is just one team.



The complete team is listed below:



Dogus Balbay, Texas

Keith Benson, Oakland

Kent Bazemore, Old Dominion

Norris Cole, Cleveland State

Aaron Craft, Ohio State

Kenneth Faried, Morehead State

John Flowers, West Virginia

Tu Holloway, Xavier

JuJuan Johnson, Purdue

DeAndre Liggins, Kentucky

Sam Muldrow, South Carolina

Ronald Nored, Butler

Damien Saunders, Duquesne

Chris Singleton, Florida State

Nolan Smith Duke

Demontez Stitt, Clemson

Iman Sumpert, GA Tech

Jeffery Taylor, Vanderbilt

Malcolm Thomas San Diego State

Brad Wanamaker, Pittsburgh

Casper Ware, Long Beach State



The 2011 Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year will be announced at the CollegeInsider.com awards banquet on April 1 in Houston, site of the men's basketball championship.



The award is named in honor of coaching legend Lefty Driesell, who is the only person to ever win 100 games at four different Division I schools. He is best known for his time at Maryland, leading the program to the National Invitational Tournament in 1972 and its second-ever ACC Tournament Championship in 1984. He finished his career at Maryland with a 348-159 record.



