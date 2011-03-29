Muldrow named to Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Muldrow named to Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team

BOSTON, MA (WIS) - South Carolina senior forward Sam Muldrow has been named to the 2011 Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America team, it was announced late last week.

Rather than selecting a first, second, third team and honorable mentions, the Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America squad is just one team.

The complete team is listed below:

Dogus Balbay, Texas
Keith Benson, Oakland
Kent Bazemore, Old Dominion
Norris Cole, Cleveland State
Aaron Craft, Ohio State
Kenneth Faried, Morehead State
John Flowers, West Virginia
Tu Holloway, Xavier
JuJuan Johnson, Purdue
DeAndre Liggins, Kentucky
Sam Muldrow, South Carolina
Ronald Nored, Butler
Damien Saunders, Duquesne
Chris Singleton, Florida State
Nolan Smith Duke
Demontez Stitt, Clemson
Iman Sumpert, GA Tech
Jeffery Taylor, Vanderbilt
Malcolm Thomas San Diego State
Brad Wanamaker, Pittsburgh
Casper Ware, Long Beach State

The 2011 Lefty Driesell Defensive Player of the Year will be announced at the CollegeInsider.com awards banquet on April 1 in Houston, site of the men's basketball championship.

The award is named in honor of coaching legend Lefty Driesell, who is the only person to ever win 100 games at four different Division I schools. He is best known for his time at Maryland, leading the program to the National Invitational Tournament in 1972 and its second-ever ACC Tournament Championship in 1984. He finished his career at Maryland with a 348-159 record.

