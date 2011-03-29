Fans invited to watch former Gamecocks work out for NFL scouts - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fans invited to watch former Gamecocks work out for NFL scouts

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – 14 former Gamecock football players will showcase their skills for NFL scouts on Wednesday in the University of South Carolina's annual Pro Timing Day. Fans are invited to watch the outdoor portion of the testing.

Those expected to take part in the activities on Wednesday include Ladi Ajiboye, Blake Baxley, Garrett Chisolm, Chris Culliver, Josh Dickerson, Patrick DiMarco, Hutch Eckerson, Tori Gurley, Jarriel King, Spencer Lanning, Brian Maddox, Cliff Matthews, Weslye Saunders and Charles Turner.

The event begins in the weight room at 10:00 a.m. as the players go through a series of tests and measurements, including a standing broad jump, vertical leap and bench press.

The showcase then moves to the Williams-Brice Stadium field where the players are timed in the 40-yard dash, three-cone drill and the shuttle run before wrapping up with individual position drills.

While the testing in the weight room area is off limits to fans and the media, the field portion of the timing day is open to everyone. Fans are asked to sit in the lower west stands of the stadium.

Should the field work be moved to the indoor practice facility due to inclement weather, the work out will be closed to the general public.

