Gamecocks win series against number one ranked Florida - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks win series against number one ranked Florida

By Mandy Mitchell - bio | email

GAINESVILLE, FL (WIS) - The Gamecock baseball team continued its huge series with the Florida Gators Sunday.

The teams split the first two games, so Sunday marked the rubber game in a battle between the number one and number four teams in the country

In the second inning, cCm Washington singled to right. It scored a run and put the Gators up 1-0.

Up two, Zack Powers came up with a two out RBI. Florida led it 3-0.

It would stay that way until the sixth inning. Christian Walker benefited from the error. It put the score at 3-1.

Later in the inning, it's 3-2. Jake Williams singled. It tied the game.

In the 8th inning, it was still 3-3. Bases were loaded, and Adrian Morales had a good eye. He drew a walk on a full count to pick up the game winning RBI.

It was a huge win for Ray Tanner and the Gamecocks. They won the game 4-3 and took the series.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

