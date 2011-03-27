Basketball player brings lifetime experience to Newberry College

By Mandy Mitchell - bio | email

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - The Newberry College basketball team added an unusual player to the roster this season.

Renard Flowers joined the team at the age of 26 after serving four years in the Marines.

At first glance, Flowers looks like every other player on the Newberry College basketball team. But if you talk to his teammates and coach, you will hear a different story. "He's a lot more mature," said Coach Dave Davis, "He has a different set of values than the average college guy."

It's because he's not your average college student. Flowers arrived at Newberry College after a military career. He served four years in the United States Marine Corps traveling the world. "I went to Iraq. Spent some time in Japan. Helped out with Tsunami relief," said Flowers.

Flowers does not see a lot of playing time for the Wolves this season, but his life experience is valuable to the first year new coaching staff. "He is not a real loud guy," said Davis, "He just talks to the guys all the time. When he is on our bench, he is a calming force."

"I am a totally different person than I was before I joined the Marines," said Flowers, "It changes the way you go about life."

Flowers will always have the title Marine attached to his name. He said he is treated with a lot of respect on the court and on campus.

