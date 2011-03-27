Gamecocks lose against Florida by one run - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks lose against Florida by one run

GAINESVILLE, FL (WIS) - The Gamecocks and Florida Gators are staging a super showdown on the diamond this weekend.

The National Champs are ranked fourth. Florida is the nation's number one team.

Carolina won 9-2 Friday night in Gainesville.

USC freshman pitcher Forrest Koumas made his first career start Saturday night. The Lugoff-Elgin graduate struck out the first batter he faced.

The Gamecocks took the lead in the second inning. Robert Beary reached on a throwing error. Jake Williams scored. It was 1-0 South Carolina.

Koumas turned in a stellar performance. In six innings, he gave up only two hits and one run. He struck out five. He left the game with the score tied at one.

Matt Price came in as a relief. The first batter he faced was Kamm Washington who took him deep to lead off the 7th. The Gators went up 2-1.

Florida's Hudson Randall was brilliant on the mound Saturday night. He retired the final 19 batters. 

The Gators won it 2-1. They'll close out the series Sunday at 1:00pm.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

