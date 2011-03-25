Police: Clowney matched the description of an armed robbery suspect

According to witnesses, this is Clowney being frisked by Columbia police (Source: Twitter)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The University of South Carolina's prized recruit was welcomed to the capital city with "frisking" arms early Friday morning, according to witnesses.

The twitter world was abuzz Friday morning with word that Jadeveon Clowney was detained by police while visiting Columbia's Five Points Thursday night.

Numerous pictures show smiling students posing with the high school senior in the popular nightspot.

Police, acting on witness accounts of an armed robbery, grabbed 18-year-old Clowney and searched him in a parking lot because he matched the description of a man involved in the incident earlier that night.

Pictures being circulated on the Internet depict a man looking like the 6-foot-6, 255-pound South Carolina-bound recruit being frisked by police officers near a police car.

As Clowney was being searched, the scene outside of Pavlov's and the Salty Nut on Greene Street between 2 and 2:30 a.m., turned into something you might see on Saturday afternoons in Williams-Brice Stadium.

YouTube video shows a crowd of students chanting "USC!" and "Clowney!" as the Gamecock recruit was being questioned by police. After the incident, students followed the 18-year-old around continuing those chants. Police say Clowney was not the person officers were looking for and he was released without being charged. Two people were arrested Friday morning, but were not connected to the Gamecock recruit.

Police say Clowney was not the person officers were looking for and he was released without being charged. Two people were arrested Friday morning, but were not connected to the Gamecock recruit.

Clowney has not yet played a down of football for the Gamecocks. He announced his decision to attend the University of South Carolina and play football live on national television on February 14, which is his birthday.

He was regarded as a five-star prospect and the nation's top high school player by Rivals.com and was named their national Defensive Player of the Year. He was considered a five-star recruit and the nation's top player by Scout.com. He was the No. 1 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports and was considered the nation's top player by PrepStar magazine, while earning first-team All-America accolades by MaxPreps and Rivals.com. He was also rated as the No. 1 prospect on ESPNU's 150. [Watch Clowney's senior highlights here (YouTube.com)]

Related stories:



Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.