Runs keep coming for USC baseball

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Ray Tanner's baseball team is scoring at a rate that the head ball coach can appreciate.

For the second straight night, the National Champs put up football-like numbers against an outmanned opponent.

Some of the Gamecocks were sporting their new haircuts. They're looking good and feeling good.

In the second inning, Robert Beary had a double to left. Jackie Bradley Junior scored.

A little later, Adam Matthews stroked a two-run single. Evan Marzilli and Beary went home. USC led 10-3 after two innings.

Carolina won it 17-8. They put up 41 runs in back-to-back nights over the college of Charleston and Rhode Island.

It looked like they were ready for their weekend road trip to top ranked Florida. Game one is Friday at 7:00pm in Gainesville.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.