Spring practice continues for USC football

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Spring practice continued for the USC football team.

The Gamecocks worked out Tuesday afternoon. It's the fifth of 15 workouts this spring.

They held their first scrimmage this past weekend. They'll hold another one Saturday morning at 10:00. They'll also practice Thursday and Friday at 4:00pm.

All sessions are open to the public.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.