USC coach passionate about fight against diabetes

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Curtis Frye is very successful when it comes to training world class athletes. Now he's coaching people on how to take better care of their health.

USC Track and Field Coach Curtis Frye is looking to use his celebrity status and his long list of contacts to fight diabetes. The coach has started the Frye Foundation.

The main goal of the nonprofit organization is to assist people dealing with diabetes and mental illness. It's also looking to contribute to other charitable causes.

Coach Frye especially wants to combat diabetes. It's a disease that has taken a big toll on his family. "My grandfather didn't know how to eat," said Coach Frye, "Maybe my dad didn't. We're going to try to make people aware. We're trying to reach a million people in our first year. We try to have a website that's active. We're contacting all our NFl friends and athletes. People that are over 300 pounds are 90% chance they'll have diabetes. If they're a male and 250 pounds, there's a 90% chance they will have diabetes."

The first big fundraiser for the Frye Foundation is a golf tournament May 22nd and 23rd in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

The Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier and former USC Football Coach Lou Holtz will be there.

For more information on the Frye Foundation, click here.

