USC women's basketball finishes with 18 wins

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The season ended for the Gamecock women's basketball team.

The ladies lost to Charlotte Sunday in the WNIT, but it's hard to ignore the improvement of the program over the last few years. The Gamecocks finished with 18 wins, which is the best since the 2006 season.

Coach Dawn Staley was able to coach her team to a winning record despite the loss of star player Kelsey Bone during the off-season.

Most of the players are back next year. The team only had two seniors.

