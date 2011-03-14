Prescribed burn to blame for smoke near Fort Jackson

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - If you see smoke on the horizon, Fort Jackson's Forestry Branch wants you to know that it's probably coming from a controlled burn near Screaming Eagle Road.

Officials said the burn was scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Controlled or prescribed burning, also known as hazard reduction burning, is a technique used at Fort Jackson in forest management.

Hazard reduction or controlled burning is conducted during the cooler months to reduce fuel buildup and decrease the likelihood of serious hotter fires.

Controlled burning stimulates the germination of some desirable forest trees, thus renewing the forest.

