Gamecocks remain undefeated at Carolina Stadium

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC baseball team has a perfect home life.

The Gamecocks are undefeated this season at Carolina Stadium. They're 10-0 at home after a Saturday victory over Cal State Bakersfield.

It was scoreless until the 4th inning. That's when Martin Medina stroked an RBI single to make it 1-0. But Medina was a trapped road runner as he got caught in a rundown.

Bottom of the 4th, Evan Marziilli singled to right. Robert Beary scored to tie the score at 1-1. A wild pitch scored another run.

Then Coach Ray Tanner told Jackie Bradley Jr. To get an RBI single. Bradley followed orders. Marzilli scored to make it 3-1.

The Gamecocks won 5-2. They're 11-1.

They'll go for the series sweep Saturday at 1:30pm.

