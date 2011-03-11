Roth strikes out 9; Gamecocks win 5-1

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC baseball team returned to the field Friday.

The National Champions are at home this weekend for a three game series with a tough California State Bakersfield squad.

It was a brisk night at Carolina Stadium. The Gamecocks were leading 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth. Jackie Bradley Jr. was up with a man on. Jackie lofted a fly ball to the opposite field. The left fielder was helpless. He watched it one sail over the fence for a two-run shot. USC took a 4-1 lead.

In the 7th inning, Jackie got it done with the glove. D.C. Legg lined one to left center. It looked like it was going to be extra bases, but Bradley said no bases for you. He caught the ball, and the fans gave Jackie a standing ovation.

Michael Roth had another strong performance. He went eight innings and gave up five hits and one run. He struck out nine.

The Gamecocks won it 5-1. They improved to 10-1.

Game two of the series will be Saturday afternoon at 4:00pm.

