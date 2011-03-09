Video: "Masked" criminal struggles to put on disguise

SPARTANBURG, SC (WBTV) - Surveillance video of an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Spartanburg, shows a robber struggling to put on his mask in front of a surveillance camera.

The robbery happened Friday, March 4, at the Lil Cricket store on Valley Falls Road.

Security video inside the store shows the suspect entering the store and he apparently realizes he doesn't have the mask covering his head.

He quickly tries to put it on, but is unable to do so because he is also holding a 9mm pistol in his hand.

The robber walks back to the door, and after several attempts, manages to get the mask over his head.

The robber demanded the clerk to hand over money, but the clerk said he couldn't open up the register drawer.

The robber then came around the counter, but he was unable to open it. He left without taking anything.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.