Rain puts damper on USC/Clemson ball game

GREENVILLE, SC (WIS) - The Clemson vs. USC baseball game that was scheduled for Saturday at 4:00pm has been rained out.

The game was rescheduled for Tuesday, March 8th at 7:00pm.

Tickets for Saturday's game will be honored at Fluor Field Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks and Tigers are still scheduled to play on Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium starting at 2:00pm. That game will be shown live on CSS.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.