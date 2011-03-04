Parents accused of child neglect out of jail

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) – A Lexington County couple accused of allowing their 3-year-old son to wander alone on a busy road and keeping their children in a pen in the backyard is out of jail on bond.

Edward George Smith, 34, posted bond last week and his wife, 37-year-old Kelly Lynn Smith, posted $5,000 bond Saturday morning. Both are charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Major George Brothers said deputies were called around 3:00 p.m. Thursday, and found one of their children wearing only a diaper that was filled with feces wandering on Pond Branch Road.

Brothers said officers were able to find where the child lived, and found the house's side door open. Once they got inside, Brothers said they discovered that the boy's parents, 37-year-old Kelly Lynn Smith and 34-year-old Edward George Smith, were sleeping.

A two-year-old boy was also found in the home. Deputies said the two-year-old was found in crib with a mattress saturated in urine, and his diaper was also filled with feces.

Deputies said the home smelled of rotten food, and found moldy food, garbage and clothes strewn around the home.

Sheriff James Metts said deputies also found a fenced in area with a locking device, similar to a dog pen. It had children's toys inside. "Often times they would put the children in the pen in the backyard so they didn't have to keep an eye on them," said Sheriff Metts, "But to me, that's like raising an animal and not a child."

Sheriff Metts said Smith was very open with investigators about how he and his wife treated the children. "These types of cases are always difficult for everyone involved," said Sheriff James Metts. "Young children need and deserve to be nurtured and protected as they grow and learn. We hope for the best for these children as they recover from this situation."

The children were placed in the custody of a relative, according to deputies.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.