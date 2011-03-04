Baseball diamond heating up this weekend - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Baseball diamond heating up this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It's a hot weekend for baseball in the Midlands as USC faces Clemson.

It will be the first time the two teams have seen each other since the matchup in Omaha, so you can be sure the players and fans will have plenty of energy at Carolina Stadium

The Gamecocks beat the Tigers twice to earn the trip to the championship series at the College World Series. Both coaches have downplayed that angle saying it is a new year with different players. But they do agree that the series is always a big early season measuring stick for both teams.

"I was telling out players yesterday after practice that you should embrace this," said USC Coach Ray Tanner, "You should have fun with it. Not many college players get to play in this type of environment against their rivalry. So, enjoy it. Let's have fun and try to win."

"Both places have lots to offer, and fans are very supportive of both schools," said Clemson Coach Jack Leggett, "We're excited about being home on Sunday."

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

