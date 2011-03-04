Flames engulf Sumter Co. home - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Flames engulf Sumter Co. home

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A home in the Rembert community was destroyed by fire late Friday morning.  

The fire happened on Bennett Lane near the Sumter-Kershaw county line. Captain Brian Horton with the Sumter County Fire Department says neighbors saw the fire and called 911.

No one was home at the time of the fire.  Horton says they have not determined a cause but they believe the fire started in the living room of the double-wide mobile home.

Agencies from both Sumter and Kershaw county responded to the blaze.

The house is believed to be a complete loss.  Nobody was hurt.

Horton says the Red Cross has been called in to help the family.

