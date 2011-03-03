Remember "Nailed?" Movie filmed in Columbia finally gets a screening

By Logan Smith - bio | email



COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A high-profile movie filmed in Columbia that turned out to be a big bust has finally been seen on the silver screen, according to a New York entertainment website.



"Nailed," starring Jessica Biel and Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal, was filmed in and around the State House in 2008. But after financial troubles forced director David O. Russell to abandon the project with only one scene remaining, many thought the film would never be released.



"To shoot everything but one scene and then pull the plug and have $26 million sitting there with these kinds of stars, I just don't think I've heard of something like that," said Hollywood reporter Kim Masters, who followed the film's troubled development.



However, entertainment website Deadline.com reports that nearly three years after "Nailed" finished production in Columbia, the film was finally given a test screening Tuesday night at the ArcLight Pasadena Theatre in California -- but nobody told the movie's stars or director.



"Last night's screening played like an assemblage of rough footage, without the nuance Russell would have injected had he finished," wrote Deadline's Mike Fleming, who speculated that new interest in the film is due to Russell's recent Oscar nomination for "The Fighter."



The film still needs a great deal of post-production before it could ever see a traditional release, to say nothing of the still-unfilmed crucial scene. The producers are keeping the project under wraps, with the ArcLight Pasadena saying the studio asked them not to confirm the screening even took place.

However, Deadline reports that the film's backers are still looking to distribute the film in some fashion -- so there may be a chance to see the State House on the big screen, after all.

