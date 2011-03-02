Handcuffed suspect who escaped from police cruiser arrested

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – A suspect in handcuffs who escaped from a deputy's patrol car last week was arrested Tuesday in Lexington County.

Captain Chris Cowan with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said 20-year-old Stephon Pringle, Jr. was taken into custody by the Richland county Fugitive Task Force and SLED agents.

Pringle and three others were arrested Wednesday afternoon at the Hunt Club Apartments near Decker Boulevard for simple possession of marijuana.

Cowan said deputies placed 20-year-old Stephon Pringle, Jr. in a patrol car, but someone opened one of the doors from the outside and let Pringle out.

Cowan said Pringle was able to run away. He was able to elude officers until Tuesday afternoon when task force agents caught up with him. He was not wearing handcuffs when officers found him.

After he was taken into custody, he was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.